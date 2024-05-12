Fury fall to Mojo in four as inaugural season comes to an end

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fury’s inaugural season in the Pro Volleyball Federation came to an end with a four-set loss to San Diego (22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 31-29) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

The fourth set was tightly contested with Columbus fighting off two match points against the Mojo. The Fury had three chances to force a decisive fifth set before San Diego fought back with Valeria Papa’s attack sealing the victory for the playoff-bound Mojo.

Reagan Cooper led the Fury with 22 kills to go along with 12 digs. Jenaisya Moore had 19 digs while Tori Stringer had 38 assists.

“We ourselves didn’t meet our expectations in terms of what we wanted to do on the court,” head coach Angel Perez said.

The loss marked the Fury’s fifth straight as Columbus ends its season with an 8-16 overall record, finishing fifth in the league, just outside the cutoff for the four-team playoffs.

“We’ll look back on it and it’s our fault. And it’s something that we can control,” Perez said. “We’re going to look back on it and see where we can get better for next season.”

