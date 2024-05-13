‘Further behind Robert’: Grifol provides update on Yoán Moncada’s injury recovery

CHICAGO — Shortly after providing an injury update on Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol pivoted toward an update on the progress of another roster centerpiece, Yoán Moncada.

“[Moncada] starts hitting left-handed today. He spent the whole week hitting right-handed,” Grifol said during pregame media availability Monday. “I’ve seen videos of him catching some ground balls and doing some drills. He’s coming along. He’s a little further behind Robert, but he’s also coming along good.”

Moncada was placed on the injured list back on April 10 with a left abductor strain after he fell running to first base during a game against the Cleveland Guardians a day prior. Two days later, he was transferred to the 60-day IL, where he has remained since April 12.

Before the injury, Moncada was batting .282 with three doubles, a triple, five walks and four runs scored in 11 games for the White Sox this season.

Up next, Chicago game will play a straight doubleheader against the visiting Washington Nationals Tuesday. Game 1’s first pitch is set for 3:40 p.m., while Game 2 is set to begin 30-45 minutes after the final pitch of Game 1.

Chris Flexen (2-3, 4.29 ERA) will start Game 1 for the White Sox, while Erick Fedde (3-0, 3.00 ERA) is set to start Game 2.

