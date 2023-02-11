The ball is headed into the box – Furious Mikel Arteta calls Brentford equaliser against Arsenal a 'change of rules'

Mikel Arteta railed against another controversial offside call in the Premier League, saying Brentford’s equaliser at Arsenal should not have been allowed to stand as his team dropped two precious points in the title race.

Arsenal were set to move eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table before Ivan Toney, the prolific Brentford striker, scored from close range in the second half at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta argued that the goal should have been ruled out for an offside in the build-up, when Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock grappled with Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes. Arteta also believed there might have been a second offside call against Brentford, before the ball was crossed for Toney.

The Arsenal manager said the decision to allow the equaliser effectively resembled a “change of rules” as he believed Gabriel was blocked by the offside Pinnock, who had therefore interfered with play.

Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock grapples with Gabriel

Arteta suggested that his team would have to start defending set-pieces differently if the rules on blocking are not going to be properly imposed by match officials.

“I just looked back and it is offside,” said Arteta. “They will probably give an explanation later in the week but today we have not got one. You have to apply certain principles in defending and you do that by sticking to the rules. Suddenly you change the rules, and then you have to change your principles.

“So, tell us before. Then you don’t hold the line that high, because you are always going to have a disadvantage if you get blocked.”

Arteta added: “If we apply what the referee tells us every single week, that if you are the blocker then you are offside, then it is offside.”

Mikel Arteta approaches the officials at the final whistle - John Walton/PA

Thomas Frank, the Brentford head coach, said he agreed with the decision – which was closely studied by the Var officials – as he did not believe Pinnock had interfered with play.

“Every week there are Var decisions that go marginally one way or the other,” said Frank. “I agree that when they kicked the ball, Ethan is in an offside position. Then, as far as I know the football laws, the next question is did he influence the cross? They decided it was not enough and I agree.”

The draw in north London means that City can close the gap to three points if they win against Aston Villa on Sunday. Arsenal and City then meet on Wednesday night in what could be a decisive night in the Premier League title race.

Arteta said his players remain in a “great place” despite their latest setback, which follows last week’s loss at Everton.

“The mindset is not an issue,” said Arteta. “I look at the way the boys tried and the way they react when they drop two points, the way they dropped them. They are in a great place.”