Full roster: 2024 Elite 11 Finals for top quarterback recruits in nation

The prestigious Elite 11 is releasing its invite list to its finals, three days of workouts in Los Angeles that will take place in mid-June.

The program released more invites over the weekend, announcing over social media platform X which quarterbacks will be at the event.

USA TODAY HSS will update this list as more announcements are made:

Bryce Baker, East Forsyth (Kernersville, N.C.)

College commitment: North Carolina

Ty Hawkins, Claudia Taylor Johnson (San Antonio, Texas)

College commitment: TCU

Tramell Jones, Mandarin (Jacksonville, Fla.)

College commitment: Florida State

Deuce Knight, George County (Lucedale, Miss.)

College commitment: Notre Dame

K.J. Lacey, Saraland (Ala.)

College commitment: Texas

TJ Lateef, Orange Lutheran (Calif.)

College commitment: Nebraska

Julian Lewis, Carrollton (Ga.)

College commitment: USC

Husan Longstreet, Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

College commitment: Texas A&M

George MacIntyre, Brentwood (Nashville, Tenn.)

College commitment: Tennessee

Ryan Montgomery, Findlay (Ohio)

College commitment: Georgia

Keelon Russell, Duncanville (Texas)

College commitment: SMU

Kevin Sperry, Guyer (Denton, Okla.)

College commitment: Oklahoma

Tavien St. Clair, Bellefontaine (Ohio)

College commitment: Ohio State

Matt Zollers, Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.)

College commitment: Missouri

