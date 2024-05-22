Full roster: 2024 Elite 11 Finals for top quarterback recruits in nation
The prestigious Elite 11 is releasing its invite list to its finals, three days of workouts in Los Angeles that will take place in mid-June.
The program released more invites over the weekend, announcing over social media platform X which quarterbacks will be at the event.
USA TODAY HSS will update this list as more announcements are made:
Bryce Baker, East Forsyth (Kernersville, N.C.)
College commitment: North Carolina
Ty Hawkins, Claudia Taylor Johnson (San Antonio, Texas)
College commitment: TCU
Tramell Jones, Mandarin (Jacksonville, Fla.)
College commitment: Florida State
Deuce Knight, George County (Lucedale, Miss.)
College commitment: Notre Dame
K.J. Lacey, Saraland (Ala.)
College commitment: Texas
TJ Lateef, Orange Lutheran (Calif.)
College commitment: Nebraska
Julian Lewis, Carrollton (Ga.)
College commitment: USC
Husan Longstreet, Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
College commitment: Texas A&M
George MacIntyre, Brentwood (Nashville, Tenn.)
College commitment: Tennessee
Ryan Montgomery, Findlay (Ohio)
College commitment: Georgia
Keelon Russell, Duncanville (Texas)
College commitment: SMU
Kevin Sperry, Guyer (Denton, Okla.)
College commitment: Oklahoma
Tavien St. Clair, Bellefontaine (Ohio)
College commitment: Ohio State
Matt Zollers, Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.)
College commitment: Missouri