Full Phillies 2024 broadcast schedule is here

Spring training is in full force and before you know it, everyone will be gearing up for Opening Day on March 28 when the Phillies host the Braves.

The Phillies are running things back with the same core and the hopes of winning just five more games than last season. And you're going to want to know when and where you can catch all the action.

NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBCSP+ and NBC10 hold the bulk of the 162 broadcasts with 151. The remaining 11 games are divided among FOX (5), ESPN (3), Apple TV+ (2) and the NBC Sports App (1).

Let's dive into it — here's the full broadcast schedule:

MARCH

March 28 vs. Braves | 3:05 PM | NBC10

March 30 vs. Braves | 4:05 PM | NBCSP+, FS1

March 31 vs. Braves | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

APRIL

April 1 vs. Reds | 6:40 PM | NBCSP+

April 2 vs. Reds | 6:40 PM | NBCSP+

April 3 vs. Reds | 1:05 PM | NBCSP

April 5 at Nationals | 6:45 PM | NBCSP+

April 6 at Nationals | 4:05 PM | NBCSP+

April 7 at Nationals | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

April 8 at Cardinals | 7:45 PM | NBCSP

April 9 at Cardinals | 7:45 PM | NBC Sports App (How to watch)

April 10 at Cardinals | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

April 11 vs. Pirates | 6:40 PM | NBCSP+

April 12 vs. Pirates | 6:40 PM | NBCSP+

April 13 vs. Pirates | 4:05 PM | NBCSP+

April 14 vs. Pirates | 1:35 PM | NBCSP+

April 15 vs. Rockies | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

April 16 vs. Rockies | 6:40 PM | NBCSP+

April 17 vs. Rockies | 6:05 PM | NBCSP

April 19 vs. White Sox | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

April 20 vs. White Sox | 6:05 PM | NBCSP

April 21 vs. White Sox | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

April 22 at Reds | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

April 23 at Reds | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

April 24 at Reds | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

April 25 at Reds | 1:10 PM | NBC10

April 26 at Padres | 9:40 PM | NBCSP

April 27 at Padres | 8:40 PM | NBCSP

April 28 at Padres | 4:10 PM | NBCSP

April 29 at Angels | 9:38 PM | NBCSP

April 30 at Angels | 9:38 PM | NBCSP

MAY

May 1 at Angels | 4:07 PM | NBCSP

May 3 vs. Giants | 6:40 PM | Apple TV+

May 4 vs. Giants | 6:05 PM | NBCSP

May 5 vs. Giants | 7:10 PM | ESPN

May 6 vs. Giants | 4:05 PM | NBCSP

May 7 vs. Blue Jays | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

May 8 vs. Blue Jays | 1:05 PM | NBCSP

May 10 at Marlins | 7:10 PM | NBC10

May 11 at Marlins | 4:10 PM | NBCSP

May 12 at Marlins | 1:40 PM | NBCSP

May 13 at Mets | 7:10 PM | NBCSP

May 14 at Mets | 1:10 PM | NBC10

May 15 vs. Mets | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

May 16 vs. Mets | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

May 17 vs. Nationals | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

May 18 vs. Nationals | 6:05 PM | NBCSP

May 19 vs. Nationals | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

May 21 vs. Rangers | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

May 22 vs. Rangers | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

May 23 vs. Rangers | 1:05 PM | NBC10

May 24 at Rockies | 8:40 PM | NBCSP

May 25 at Rockies | 9:10 PM | NBCSP

May 26 at Rockies | 3:10 PM | NBCSP

May 27 at Giants | 5:05 PM | NBCSP

May 28 at Giants | 9:45 PM | NBCSP

May 29 at Giants | 3:45 PM | NBCSP

May 31 vs. Cardinals | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

JUNE

June 1 vs. Cardinals | 7:15 PM | FOX

June 2 vs. Cardinals | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

June 3 vs. Brewers | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

June 4 vs. Brewers | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

June 5 vs. Brewers | 4:05 PM | NBCSP

June 8 at Mets | 1:10 PM | FOX

June 9 vs. Mets | 10:10 AM | ESPN

June 11 at Red Sox | 7:10 PM | NBCSP

June 12 at Red Sox | 7:10 PM | NBC10

June 13 at Red Sox | 7:10 PM | NBCSP

June 14 at Orioles | 7:05 PM | NBCSP

June 15 at Orioles | 4:05 PM | NBCSP

June 16 at Orioles | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

June 17 vs. Padres | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

June 18 vs. Padres | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

June 19 vs. Padres | 1:05 PM | NBCSP

June 21 vs. Diamondbacks | 6:40 PM | Apple TV+

June 22 vs. Diamondbacks | 4:05 PM | NBCSP

June 23 vs. Diamondbacks | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

June 24 at Tigers | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

June 25 at Tigers | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

June 26 at Tigers | 1:10 PM | NBCSP

June 27 vs. Marlins | 6:20 PM | NBCSP

June 28 vs. Marlins | 6:20 PM | NBCSP

June 29 vs. Marlins | 4:05 PM | NBCSP

June 30 vs. Marlins | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

JULY

July 2 at Cubs | 8:05 PM | NBCSP

July 3 at Cubs | 8:05 PM | NBCSP

July 4 at Cubs | 2:20 PM | NBCSP

July 5 at Braves | 7:20 PM | NBC10

July 6 at Braves | 7:15 PM | FOX

July 7 at Braves | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

July 9 vs. Dodgers | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

July 10 vs. Dodgers | 7:05 PM | ESPN

July 11 vs. Dodgers | 6:05 PM | NBCSP

July 12 vs. Athletics | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

July 13 vs. Athletics | 4:05 PM | NBCSP

July 14 vs. Athletics | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

July 19 at Pirates | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

July 20 at Pirates | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

July 21 at Pirates | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

July 22 at Twins | 7:40 PM | NBCSP

July 23 at Twins | 7:40 PM | NBCSP

July 24 at Twins | 1:10 PM | NBC10

July 26 vs. Guardians | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

July 27 vs. Guardians | 6:05 PM | NBCSP

July 28 vs. Guardinas | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

July 29 vs. Yankees | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

July 30 vs. Yankees | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

July 31 vs. Yankees | 12:35 PM | NBCSP

AUGUST

August 2 at Mariners | 9:40 PM | NBCSP

August 3 at Mariners | 9:40 PM | NBCSP

August 4 at Mariners | 4:10 PM | NBCSP

August 5 at Dodgers | 10:10 PM | NBCSP

August 6 at Dodgers | 10:10 PM | NBCSP

August 7 at Dodgers | 10:10 PM | NBCSP

August 8 at Diamondbacks | 9:40 PM | NBCSP

August 9 at Diamondbacks | 9:40 PM | NBCSP

August 10 at Diamondbacks | 8:10 PM | NBCSP

August 11 at Diamondbacks | 4:10 PM | NBCSP

August 13 vs. Marlins | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

August 14 vs. Marlins | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

August 15 vs. Nationals | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

August 16 vs. Nationals | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

August 17 vs. Nationals | 6:05 PM | NBCSP

August 18 vs. Nationals | 1:05 PM | NBCSP

August 20 at Braves | 7:20 PM | NBCSP

August 21 at Braves | 7:20 PM | NBCSP

August 22 at Braves | 7:15 PM | FOX

August 23 at Royals | 8:10 PM | NBC10

August 24 at Royals | 7:10 PM | NBCSP

August 25 at Royals | 2:10 PM | NBCSP

August 26 vs. Astros | 6:40 PM | NBCSP, FS1

August 27 vs. Astros | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

August 28 vs. Astros | 4:05 PM | NBCSP

August 29 vs. Braves | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

August 30 vs. Braves | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

August 31 vs. Braves | 7:15 PM | FOX

SEPTEMBER

September 1 vs. Braves | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

September 3 at Blue Jays | 7:07 PM | NBCSP

September 4 at Blue Jays | 3:07 PM | NBC10

September 5 at Marlins | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

September 6 at Marlins | 7:10 PM | NBCSP

September 7 at Marlins | 4:10 PM | NBCSP

September 8 at Marlins | 1:40 PM | NBCSP

September 9 vs. Rays | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

September 10 vs. Rays | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

September 11 vs. Rays | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

September 13 vs. Mets | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

September 14 vs. Mets | 4:05 PM | NBCSP

September 15 vs. Mets | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

September 16 at Brewers | 7:40 PM | NBCSP

September 17 at Brewers | 7:40 PM | NBCSP

September 18 at Brewers | 7:40 PM | NBCSP

September 19 at Mets | 7:10 PM | NBCSP

September 20 at Mets | 7:10 PM | NBCSP

September 21 at Mets | 4:05 PM | NBCSP

September 22 at Mets | 1:40 PM | NBCSP

September 23 vs. Cubs | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

September 24 vs. Cubs | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

September 25 vs. Cubs | 6:05 PM | NBCSP

September 27 at Nationals | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

September 28 at Nationals | 4:05 PM | NBCSP

September 29 at Nationals | 3:05 PM | NBCSP

The schedule is always subject to change throughout the course of the season, but when and if it does, it'll all be updated right here.

