Full field for Houston Open includes world No. 1 Scheffler

There are two events remaining before the Masters Tournament. That's two chances for otherwise ineligible players to earn an invitation to Augusta National.

The first of the stretch run is the Texas Children's Houston Open, March 28-31, at Memorial Park Golf Course. The following week is the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

Here's a look at the initial commitment list for the Tour's stop in Houston, Texas, which includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in his final start before he seeks his second green jacket.