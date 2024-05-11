Fulham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Fulham host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon and could have a crucial role to play in the title race. Pep Guardiola’s side are hoping to become the first team to win the English top flight in four successive seasons and will jump back into first place if they beat the Cottagers in Saturday’s early kick-off.

They head into the weekend one point behind league leaders Arsenal but still control their own destiny with just three games left to play. The Gunners face a potentially difficult trip to Manchester United on Sunday and have played a game more than their title rivals.

By contrast, Fulham have secured their spot in the Premier League for next season and have little to play for at this stage of the campaign. With two games left to play, they could potentially finish inside the top 10 but would need a heap of other results to also fall their way. Cottagers boss Marco Silva will want his side to finish the season strongly yet his mind may already be turning to Fulham’s summer transfer plans.

Follow all the action from Craven Cottage plus get the latest odds and tips for the Premier League right here:

Man City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Haaland.

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Iwobi, Palhinha; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.

11:35 , Chris Wilson

FULHAM XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Iwobi, Palhinha; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.

SUBS: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Reed, Cairney, Wilson, Adama, Raul, Broja.

The final Cottage squad of the season. 🤍#FULMCI pic.twitter.com/GIVZRVjUtR — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 11, 2024

MANCHESTER CITY XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Haaland.

SUBS: Ortega, Walker, Stones, Doku, Alvarez, Gomes, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.

11:22 , Chris Wilson

A reminder of the early team news as we approach the announcement of the line-ups.

Harrison Reed could return to Fulham’s squad having missed the game against Brentford, with Marco Silva’s group in good health. Tosin Adarabioyo may miss out again as the defender nears an exit on a free transfer.

Manchester City are also thought not to have any fresh injury concerns after Ederson’s recent return in goal. Some rotation is likely with Pep Guardiola shuffling his squad throughout a hectic run-in.

11:12 , Chris Wilson

The Premier League is heading for a classic title race, with Manchester City and Arsenal set for a thrilling battle as we enter the final week of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are aiming to win a fourth league title in a row – a feat that has never been achieved in the history of English football, and the title is still in their hands.

The champions travel to Fulham on Saturday and a win there would put the pressure on Arsenal ahead of their visit to Manchester United on Sunday. If Mikel Arteta’s side fail to win at Old Trafford, it will be match point City when they face Tottenham on Tuesday night.

Below is a rundown of the remaining fixtures for both sides.

11:05 , Karl Matchett

Pep Guardiola has revealed Manchester City have been training on long and dry grass this week in preparation for Saturday’s trip to Fulham.

Title-chasing City’s possession-based passing game is suited to the slick, watered surface they usually play on at the Etihad Stadium.

City boss Guardiola claimed his team benefited from a slower pitch when they won at Nottingham Forest last month because it caused the hosts to spurn some gilt-edged chances.

However, that was widely perceived as a gentle dig at Forest for not preparing a quicker track and he appears to be expecting Fulham to take a similar approach this weekend.

10:50 , Karl Matchett

Pep Guardiola has no doubt Fulham will “do everything” to beat Manchester City on Saturday no matter how much fun they have had in training.

Video footage circulated this week of some of Fulham’s squad flying kites at the club’s training ground during a lighter moment in their schedule.

That prompted some fans of City’s title rivals Arsenal to question whether the mid-table Cottagers will have their minds fully on the job as they prepare to host the champions on Saturday.

10:35 , Karl Matchett

Manchester City will hope to take another step towards the Premier League title as they travel to take on Fulham.

Pep Guardiola’s side, seeking to become the first team to win the English top flight in four successive seasons, control their own destiny with just three games left in the campaign.

They begin the weekend one point behind leaders Arsenal, who face a potentially tricky trip to Manchester United on Sunday and have played a game more than their title rivals.

Fulham have little to play for at this stage with safety long since secured and European football well out of reach, but Marco Silva will be urging his side to finish the season strongly.

Here’s everything you need to know.

10:20 , Karl Matchett

As well as a dramatic title race and relegation scrap, the Premier League is heading for a frantic late scramble to decide the final European places this season - with several spots still up for grabs as we enter the final week of the campaign.

Aston Villa are in the driving seat to secure the fourth Champions League place, in what would be a stunning achievement for Unai Emery’s side. But Tottenham Hotspur are still mathematically in with a shout, even if a poor run of form for Ange Postecoglou’s side has Spurs looking over their shoulders as well.

Manchester United, meanwhile, suddenly face competition for sixth, as both Newcastle United and Chelsea enjoy resurgent ends to difficult campaigns. So, with a week of the season to go, here’s how the battle for the final European places is shaping up.

10:05 , The Independent

08:34 , Karl Matchett

Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of Fulham vs Man City in the Premier League.

It’s another challenge and another step along the path towards retaining the title for Pep Guardiola’s men - they have three games left; win out and they are champions again.