Fulham v Liverpool preview: Team news, head-to-head & stats

TEAM NEWS

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has no fresh injury concerns and could name the same side that defeated West Ham last weekend.

Alternatively, club captain Tom Cairney might replace Sasa Lukic in midfield.

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could make his first Premier League start in more than a month in place of the injured Conor Bradley.

Defender Joe Gomez is also pushing for a recall, while Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip remain long-term absentees.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past five Premier League games at Craven Cottage, winning three and drawing two.

The Cottagers have triumphed only once in 13 previous meetings with the Reds in all competitions, drawing three and losing nine.

The reverse fixture finished 4-3 to Liverpool after an 88th-minute winner from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Fulham

Fulham have won just one of their previous four Premier League games, drawing one and losing two.

The Cottagers have won nine of their 16 Premier League home fixtures this term, their best top-flight return at the Cottage since 2011-12, when they won 10.

However, Marco Silva's side could lose back-to-back home league matches for the first time this season.

They have conceded just 13 goals in their last 15 Premier League games at Craven Cottage, keeping six clean sheets.

Rodrigo Muniz has gone three games without a goal in April after scoring eight times in eight Premier League matches between February and March.

Liverpool