FSU men's basketball looks to snap three-game losing streak, opens homestand vs. SMU

Florida State men's basketball opens a seven-game homestand Saturday against future ACC member SMU.

Tip-off is 8 p.m. at the Tucker Center.

FSU enters at 4-4; the Mustangs 6-4.

The Seminoles’ game against SMU is just their fourth home game of the season and first since Nov. 29. FSU is 2-1 at home this season with wins over both Kennesaw State (94-67) and Central Michigan (94-67).

FSU's homestand includes games against North Florida (December 19), Winthrop (December 22), Lipscomb (December 30), Georgia Tech (January 3), Virginia Tech (January 6) and Wake Forest (January 9).

The Seminoles have dropped their last three games to Georgia, North Carolina in their ACC opener and South Florida.

Series history: The Seminoles lead the all-time series by a 1-0 margin after a 59-52 victory over the Mustangs in the championship game of the 2006 Colonial Classic at the Tucker Center.

Meet the Mustangs: The Mustangs are led in scoring by preseason All-AAC selection Zhuric Phelps (16.1, 7th AAC) and Chuck Harris (13.2). Phelps is also averaging 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals (7th AAC). B.J. Edwards has a team-best 4.1 assists per game (7th AAC) and a 2.93 assist-to-turnover ratio (3rd AAC, 47th NCAA - 41 assists / 14 turnovers). Tyreek Smith and Samuell Williamson are the leading in rebounding at 5.7. SMU is averaging 8.4 steals (4th AAC), 4.3 blocked shots (5th AAC) and 13.4 offensive rebounds (3rd AAC).

Meet the Seminoles: Here's the team's potential startling lineup: F #2 Jamir Watkins (13.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg; 9.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg in three home games in 2023-24); F #5 De’Ante Green (7.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg; 6.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg in three home games in 2023-24); F #11 Baba Miller (8.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg; 9.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg in three home games in 2023-24); G #1 Jalen Warley (6.1 ppg, 3.0 apg; 3.7 ppg, 3.3 apg in three home games in 2023-24); G #22 Darin Green Jr. (12.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg; 18.3 ppg, 3.7 3FGM/Game in three home games in 2023-24)

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU men's basketball opens lengthy homestand against future ACC member SMU