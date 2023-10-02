FSU football rushing offense ranks 74th in the country. Here's how it's looking to improve

Florida State football's rushing game has struggled to get going this season, to say the least.

While it had an upstanding performance against Southern Miss, recording 314 yards and four touchdowns, it has struggled to pass 150 yards since then.

In the overtime win against Clemson, the Seminoles rushing corps collected only 22 yards. Trey Benson was the only player to rush for more than four yards, recording 25 on the day. Rodney Hill had three yards and Lawrance Toafili, the Seminoles' No. 2 running back, had only one yard.

"We're coming off one of the lowest rushing performances that we've had since we've been here, and got to give credit to a good job by our last opponent," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "But also there were a lot of opportunities that we went back and were able to see where it's just a tiny detail, a fundamental, making sure that we're taking the proper steps to put ourselves in the right position to go and be what we're capable of."

Adapting from Clemson performance

While there is improvement to be made, FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins credits Clemson's defensive front.

"Clemson is a strong front, so I want to make sure I am not discrediting them at all and they stopped us," Atkins said. "But I think with us, Trey is referring to we had a couple of times to hit them and we kind of missed those opportunities for a number of reasons, whether it be us, whether it be the O-line or the running back."

The Seminoles rushing offense is tied with Arkansas for 74th in the country, averaging 147.8 yards a game and about four yards per carry. It's the second lowest-ranked rushing offense from a team in the top 10 as Washington ranks the lowest at 100th, averaging 126 yards per game.

Benson mentioned during the bye week that the rushing game needs to find a groove, and is close to doing so. Atkins agreed and said that reviewing the film has allowed the team to understand more of what is not going right.

"I think that’s why the closeness is coming because when we slow it down and watch it as a group, you see the development of it," Atkins said. "Now we have to do a better job of creating space, finishing the runs and making sure we’re not tackled by the first guy. But the opportunities are there, we just have to take advantage of the opportunities."

Preparing for Virginia Tech

Out of the bye week, FSU faces a Virginia Tech team that smothered Pitt's rushing effort this past weekend. The Panthers rushed for only 38 yards while the Hokies pushed 200 yards.

Despite having a lower rushing offense than FSU, ranked 114th, the Seminoles have not rushed for over 150 yards in nearly a month. This will be the first time FSU will play the Hokies since 2018.

The Hokies are still 107th in FBS, allowing 177.6 yards per game on the ground through five games, but from what Atkins saw in Virginia Tech's game against Pitt, he noted that this is a defense that doesn't miss on its assignments.

"I think what they did fundamentally was that they tackled well. They didn’t miss any tackles and they were able to penetrate the front a little bit," Atkins said. "I think Pitt was having some troubles with injuries up front, so that takes into account too."

"In the end, as you watch the defense, as you go through the season, they are getting better, which you should and what we’re looking for. We have the results we want but there is still the process of improvement."

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 5 FSU (4-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0)

When/where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football focused on elevating rushing effort out of BYE week