Frostburg State qualifies for 1st NCAA D2 tournament as 7th seed in Atlantic

May 14—FROSTBURG — Frostburg State qualified for the NCAA Division 2 tournament for the first time in school history Sunday, earning the seventh seed in the Atlantic Region.

The Bobcats finished with a 37-14 record, their most since 2015. It's the team's first tournament appearance since 2016 in Division 3.

The Bobcats won the Mountain East Conference North Division with a record of 24-4 and went 1-2 in the MEC Tournament.

The top seven teams in the region received bids to the tournament, which will feature two pods hosted by two schools.

West Chester (Pennsylvania), the region's top seed, will host the first pod with No. 4 seed Charleston (West Virginia) and No. 5 seed Indiana (Pennsylvania).

No. 2 seed East Stroudsburg (Pennsylvania) will host the second pod, which includes Frostburg, third-seeded Millersville (Pennsylvania) and sixth-seeded Seton Hill (Pennsylvania).

Each pod is a double-elimination bracket. The winners of each pod will play each other in the Super Regional.

Frostburg States opens with East Stroudsburg (41-12) in the first round on Thursday.