Frontenac’s Anne Marie Martin & Emma Eckstein Sign with Pitt State Dance

FRONTENAC, KS – Frontenac’s Anne Marie Martin and Emma Eckstein signed to join the Pitt State dance team on Wednesday afternoon.

Each receiving numerous accolades for years worth of work, the two teammates signed in front of the entire high school.

“Getting to represent the Raiders is always awesome, but getting to represent the Raiders as a Gorilla now is even better,” said Martin.

“My family and friends mean a lot to me, and their constant support has been super important throughout my journey. Being close to home, and getting to take this next step in my dance journey is really cool.”

Martin and Eckstein have participated in the sport of dancing for over a decade. Martin began dancing at the age of four, and Eckstein began her career in only second grade.

With the two girls being friends since the age of six, Eckstein described the importance of continuing her college career alongside Martin.

“Getting to dance together is really special,” Eckstein said.

“I love Pitt State. I grew up here, so I’ve always loved the community and what the school brings. I’ve watched Pitt State dance my whole life, and I’ve always wanted to be a part of that. It’s a dream come true.”

Martin said she wants to study strategic communications and minor in marketing at Pitt State, while Eckstein said she plans to study business.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.