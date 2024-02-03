With frontcourt short-handed and Tyrese Haliburton limited, Pacers fall to Kings

INDIANAPOLIS -- With their top two centers out with injuries and their All-Star point guard still on a minutes restriction, the Pacers made some moves with their lineups but still lost 133-122 to the Kings on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, suffering their third straight loss.

The Pacers fell to 27-23 and their lead over the Heat for sixth place in the Eastern Conference shrunk to a 1/2 game. The Kings improved to 28-19 and sit at fifth in the West.

Here are four observations.

Pacers start strong with new lineup but fade and struggle to defend

The absence of centers Myles Turner and Jalen Smith due to injury and the minutes restriction on Tyrese Haliburton forced Pacers coach Rick Carlisle to get creative with lineups. T.J. McConnell started at point guard as the Pacers finally got Haliburton some work in the fourth quarter despite his minutes restriction due to a hamstring injury. Isaiah Jackson started at center, but the Pacers had to play a number of lineups without a true center, trying to instead counter by using three players who have started at power forward at some point this season in Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith.

The shuffled lineup started extremely strong on offense, scoring 39 points in the first period on 17 of 24 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range with 1.51 points per possession. The Pacers posted 10 assists on those field goals and had 20 points in the paint showing excellent ball movement.

The Pacers struggled to get stops even in that quarter, though, allowing the Kings to put 38 on the board on 16 of 24 shooting for 1.37 points per possession. Through the game, the offensive potency faded and the Pacers still struggled to stop the Kings. The Pacers were held to 49 points in the middle two quarters before scoring 34 in the fourth and shot 53.5% from the floor, posting a mediocre 1.11 points per possession in large part because of 21 turnovers. Sacramento shot 56.7% from the floor with six players in double figures. Center Domantas Sabonis scored 26, guard De'Aaron Fox had 25, guard Malik Monk had 23 and forward Harrison Barnes had 22.

With switched up minutes, Tyrese Haliburton gets in for the fourth

After following the exact same pattern with his minutes restriction on Tuesday and Thursday, the Pacers switched things up on Friday and brought Haliburton off the bench to start the game for the first time since his rookie year when he was playing for the Kings.

The switched allowed Haliburton to get some time in the fourth quarter for the first time since his first attempt at a comeback on Jan. 19 against the Blazers, though he actually played a little less Friday than he did Tuesday or Thursday, finishing with 21 minutes, 32 seconds. He continued to show some progress in his recovery from a hamstring strain, scoring 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting, but he registered just one assist against five turnovers.

T.J. McConnell brings energy in return

Veteran point guard T.J. McConnell had a fairly miserable week up until Friday. He missed Sunday's game against the Grizzlies because one of his kids was sick. He practiced Monday in hopes he wouldn't pick up an illness himself but did after he got to Boston with the team and he not only didn't play in Tuesday's game against the Celtics, he stayed in his hotel room and left for New York after the team did as he waited for it to clear up. He was available Thursday but didn't play.

Friday he got back on the floor and started in Haliburton's place, and brought the energy he traditionally does, attacking the rim, going after ball-handlers and creating for teammates. He posted nine points on 3 of 5 shooting, dished out seven assists, grabbed three rebounds and two steals.

Bennedict Mathurin, Buddy Hield switch places, both score

The move to bring Haliburton off the bench and start McConnell wasn't the only switch to the starting lineup. They also moved struggling guard Buddy Hield to the bench and put Bennedict Mathurin in the starting lineup after Mathurin had missed the last two games with a sprained right big toe.

The move seemed to suit both men well, at least with all lineups in flux on Friday night. Hield scored 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting including 3 of 8 from 3-point range. Mathurin scored 31 points on 10 of 14 shooting.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Kings: With Myles Turner, Jalen Smith out, Pacers fall