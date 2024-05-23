Friday night lights! Rutgers football selected for two Fox games

During the 2024 campaign, Rutgers football will have more eyes on it than ever before.

Rutgers football will be part of the Fox College Football Friday package for two Big Ten games. Rutgers is set to take on Washington (Sept. 27, 8 p.m. ET) and travel to the West Coast to take on USC (Oct. 25, 11 p.m. ET) in two primetime games on Fix.

The Rutgers home game against Washington will be the annual Blackout game. The last meeting between Washington and Rutgers came in 2017, a 30-14 loss to a then top-10 Huskies team.

Rutgers and USC matchup will be the first time the two programs have ever faced each other. The Oct. 25 matchup will also follow Game 1 of the World Series on FOX.

And the start time, to accommodate the West Coast, means Rutgers fans will likely be up until the early morning hours to watch the game.

— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) May 22, 2024

As Rutgers prepares to be in the national spotlight, it will be looking to build on its recent success. In 2023, the Scarlet Knights went 7-6 and beat Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

It was the first winning season for the Scarlet Knights since the 2014 season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire