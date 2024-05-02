Fresno State men’s golf headed to Stanford Regional

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s golf team is headed to an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2010. During Wednesday’s selection show, it was announced Fresno State will participate in the Stanford Regional.

There’s 14 teams in the field, including Florida State, Ole Miss, Illinois, Texas A&M, Stanford, UCLA, SMU, Missouri, Fresno State, UNLV, Augusta, Liberty, Sacramento State and Siena.

The upcoming trip to Stanford is the 27th all-time team NCAA appearance for the Fresno State men’s golf program.

