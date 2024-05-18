Freshman utility player Mitch Namie named CUSA All-Academic Team

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Freshman Mitch Namie was named All-Academic Team following the freshman’s first year apart of the Aggies program.

The accounting student finished the year with a 3.9 GPA finding success not only in the classroom but on the field as well.

Namie started in 42 games – collecting 49 runs, 58 hits and 34 RBI’s during those outings.

The utility player is just one of seven Aggies batting above a .300 batting average at .311 with 148 at bats.

The now rising sophomore looks to add more statistics to his name closing out the regular season against WKU Saturday, May 18th with first pitch at noon.

