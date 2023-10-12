Freshman Jordan Burks can ball: 3 things we learned at Kentucky men's basketball pro day

LEXINGTON — Before Kentucky's pro day started Wednesday evening at Rupp Arena, coach John Calipari let those in attendance know there would be no "combine"-like drills. No vertical leaps. No testing or measurements of any sort.

In their place: a heavy dose of 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 scrimmages.

If the Wildcats were closer to full strength, perhaps they would have had more 5-on-5 sessions.

But two of the team's 7-footers, sophomore Ugonna Onyenso and freshman Aaron Bradshaw, are still sidelined with foot injuries. During an interview on "SportsCenter" that aired Wednesday night, Calipari said Bradshaw and Onyenso likely will miss "another five to six weeks."

Freshman center Zvonimir Ivisic, the 7-2 Croatian signee who now is officially enrolled at UK, "should be here on campus" Thursday, Calipari added.

As if missing their three tallest scholarship players weren't enough, another Kentucky player went down with an injury during the pro day: sophomore guard Adou Thiero.

Injuries aside, plenty took place Wednesday in front of scouts from all 30 NBA teams and those watching the live stream on SEC Network+. Here are three observations from the pro day, which lasted about 1 ½ hours.

Freshman Jordan Burks has put himself in position to play early on

If someone had to pick which Wildcat had the best pro day, Jordan Burks would be the safest bet. Which runs counter to what most would have predicted. Part of Kentucky's eight-member freshman class, Burks is a rarity in the Calipari era: a three-star signee.

Yet at every turn Wednesday, he turned heads.

Among his many highlights: an offensive rebound and putback for a dunk during 3-on-3 matchups; another dunk (off an assist from fellow freshman Reed Sheppard) in 3-on-3 drills; a slam (off a lob from another freshman guard, DJ Wagner) during a 5-on-5 session; an assist to freshman wing Justin Edwards, who threw down a dunk of his own; and during shooting drills, Burks showed off his form, knocking down his share of 3-pointers.

Given the state of the roster when Burks signed, it appeared he would have little-to-no role this season with so many more heralded (read: five stars) players around him.

But the injuries to Bradshaw and Onyenso, coupled with Ivisic's late arrival, mean the path to playing time is right in front of Burks at the outset of the 2023-24 season. Though he's listed as a guard on the team's official roster, at 6-9, expect Burks to back up senior transfer Tre Mitchell at center — and possibly at the 4-spot alongside Mitchell — until the Wildcats' trio of 7-footers are ready to roll.

Freshman guard Joey Hart made the most of his opportunity Wednesday

When Thiero went down Wednesday with an apparent ankle injury early on — he did not return — it opened the door for a more prominent role for Joey Hart.

He made sure the door didn't close.

Hart, a freshman guard from Indiana, seemingly couldn't miss, particularly beyond the 3-point arc during 2-on-2 sessions. During shooting drills, he continued to pour them in from long range.

There are questions surrounding Hart's other attributes — How quickly can he adapt to the speed of the college game after playing in one of the smallest divisions in Indiana (Class 2A)? Will he be able to effectively defend against some of the top-flight guards UK will see this season, both inside and outside the SEC? — but his shooting isn't one of them.

If nothing else, Hart has shown he can be turned to in a pinch to knock down shots.

"He made every shot," Calipari said at the end of the pro day when he got on the microphone. "There were scouts asking, 'Who is 20?'"

Senior guard Antonio Reeves took NBA draft feedback to heart

The primary reason senior guard Antonio Reeves is back in Lexington for one final season of college basketball — as opposed to plying his trade in some professional league somewhere across the globe — is because of the advice he received during the NBA draft process.

Scouts and talent evaluators urged him to return to school with a checklist.

First and foremost, work on defense. And prove you're more than a shooter.

Check and check. At least on this night.

Reeves struggled with his shot at times Wednesday. While he excelled during shooting drills, the 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 sessions were another story. Just before the final 4-on-4 wrapped up to conclude the event, Reeves hit everything but net: an airball from the sharpshooter who led the Wildcats in 3-pointers made (80) and 3-point percentage (39.8) last season.

Of course, scouts already were well aware of his shooting prowess.

It's the other things he did Wednesday that will make him a better pro prospect going forward — and make him even more dangerous for the Wildcats this season.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 2023 Kentucky men's basketball: 3 things we learned at pro day