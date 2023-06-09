French Open 2023 live: Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz latest score updates

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas - AP Photo/Thibault Camus

01:49 PM

Simon Briggs reports from Roland Garros

Weather update: it’s hot (perhaps 30 degrees) and windy on Court Philippe Chatrier. Someone’s hat has just blown onto the court and been returned to them by security. On paper, the breeze should suit Alcaraz (who once said “I like the windy”) more than Djokovic (the ultimate control freak). Again, on paper, the heat should suit Alcaraz, because it will make his majestic forehand (which Eurosport pundit Mats Wilander says he “smacks so hard that it’s nearly a lack of respect for the game itself”) even more big and bouncy. But this match is about to be contested on that most quixotic of surfaces: red clay. So who really knows how the conditions will play out?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

01:45 PM

We're about 10 minutes away from the start

Europsort is showing Novak Djokovic pacing on a treadmill as he prepares to come out on to court.

01:42 PM

Brain, heart and, erm, stones

🧠❤️🥚🥚 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) June 9, 2023

John McEnroe is asked to interpret it and, wearing a splendid Strokes T-shirt, splendidly says ‘I’m not on Twitter so how do I know?’

10:47 AM

Preview: The boy who would be king (of France)

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the first French Open men’s semi-final between Novak Djokovic, who began the year by winning the Australian Open, his 22nd slam title, and Carlos Alcaraz, who rounded off last year by winning his first at the US Open.

Advertisement

Alcaraz, “the most complete 20-year-old I have ever seen” according to John McEnroe, made very short work of Stefanos Tsitsipas in a 6-2, 6-1. 7-6 victory, utilising that astonishing array of shots to drive his opponent to distraction, mainly with that formidable forehand drop shot. He is the No1 seed and favourite, despite Djokovic’s record, relish for the fight and undiminished ability to resemble a giant octopus wrestling allcomers to eventual suffocation.

“He deserves his success, no doubt,” said Djokovic of Alcaraz. “He’s working hard and he’s a very complete player already and only 20. So we played only once in Madrid last year, 7-6 in the third for him. Most of the tournaments this year we were not in the same draw but here we are.

“That’s the match that a lot of people want to see. It’s definitely the biggest challenge for me so far in the tournament. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. He’s definitely a guy to beat here. I’m looking forward to that.”

They both reached the semi-finals dropping only one set but, Alcaraz has been the more impressive, spending three-and-a-half hours less on court than Djokovic in his five matches so far.

Advertisement

The Murcian chico spoke of his excitement at finally playing Djokovic again after their solitary meeting last year, which he won by the barest of margins at the Madrid Open, 67, 7-5, 7-6. “Since the draw came out,” he said, “everyone was expecting that match, the semi-final against Novak. Myself as well. I really want to play that match. Since last year I really wanted to play again against Novak. We both are playing a great level. I’m going to enjoy it.

“Of course, for me, it’s amazing to make history, playing a semi-final with such a legend like Novak. So it’s going to be a great match for me. I would say the match we played last year doesn’t affect too much this one. We both learned a lot from that match, so it’s going to be totally different, and let’s see what happens on Friday.”

We’re about to find out.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.