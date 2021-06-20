Is the French Grand Prix on TV today? Start time, channel and how to watch the F1 race today

Jamie Braidwood
·2 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s dramatic world title race is set to take another twist at the French Grand Prix today.

An incident-packed race in Baku last time out may not have altered the top of the drivers championship standings, but it followed the tone of what has been an entertaining battle so far between the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers.

FOLLOW LIVE: All the action from the F1 French Grand Prix

Defending champion Hamilton has won the past two races at the Circuit Paul Ricard, but Verstappen will be desperate for victory after he was cruelly denied a win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two weeks’ ago.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the race this afternoon.

When is the French Grand Prix?

The race will start at 2:00 pm BST on Sunday 20 June.

How to watch on TV

The race will air live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 12:30pm.

How to watch online

Existing Sky Sports customers live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

NOW customers can watch the race through their £9.99 Day Membership or for a Monthly Membership of £33.99, all without a contract. NOW is available via BT Sport and on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Head to F1 TV for live timings, exclusive shows & F1 archive races. Sign up here for £2.29/month.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What happened last time out?

In short, what didn’t happen last time out? Max Verstappen looked set to clinch a huge win in the title race until his rear-left tyre blew out on the pit-straight, causing him to crash into the barrier with five laps to go.

After a 30-minute red flag, there was a two-lap finish to determine the winner and there was further drama as Lewis Hamilton ran off the track after accidentally switching off his brakes.

Sergio Perez therefore held on to claim a victory, with Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly completing an unlikely podium.

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris finished fourth and fifth respectively, while Mercedes had a horrible afternoon as Hamilton finished 15th and team-mate Valtteri Bottas came home in 12th.

What are the standings?

1. Max Verstappen - 105 points

2. Lewis Hamilton - 101

3. Sergio Perez - 69

4. Lando Norris - 66

5. Charles Leclerc - 52

6. Valtteri Bottas - 47

7. Carlos Sainz - 42

8. Pierre Gasly - 31

Read More

French Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the F1 race online and on TV today

F1: Pirelli explain tyre blowouts on Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll’s cars at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Why is it taking so long for motorsport to embrace women racers?

Recommended Stories

  • Gio Urshela's go-ahead home run

    Gio Urshela crushes a solo home run to deep center field, giving the Yankees a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the 8th inning

  • Golf-DeChambeau ignores boo boys, bludgeons way into U.S. Open contention

    There is no subtelty to Bryson DeChambeau's game plan as he seeks to defend his U.S. Open crown. With rare exceptions, the ferocious-swinging DeChambeau bashes his drives as far as he possibly can, knowing that as long as he stays in-bounds he should be okay. "When I miss it, because I hit it pretty far, I'm going to miss it off line quite a bit," DeChambeau said after shooting a bogey-free three-under-par 68 to move within two shots of leaders Louis Oosthuizen, Russell Henley and Mackenzie Hughes.

  • Athletics-American Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record

    Ryan Crouser toppled the men's shot put world record on Friday with a 23.37-metre throw on the first night of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon. The 28-year-old reigning Olympic champion exceeded fellow American Randy Barnes' previous record of 23.12, which had stood for more than 30 years, electrifying the crowd in Eugene, Oregon. The 6-foot, 7-inch Crouser had not exceeded his morning qualify throw of 22.92 on his first throws of the cloudless night and let out a roar as he rocketed the ball nearly out of the sector on his fourth throw and thrust his hands aloft in triumph, his spot in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics guaranteed.

  • Motor racing-F1 teams unhappy at costly car-damaging Le Castellet kerbs

    Fierce Formula One rivals Red Bull and Mercedes found common cause on Friday in complaining about costly damage caused by the kerbs at turn two of the French Grand Prix circuit. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen both added to the repair bills with off track excursions in practice sessions at Le Castellet. "We've just done a shed-load of damage to our car and pretty sure Max didn't end up there on purpose," said Red Bull team manager Jonathan Wheatley over the radio to race director Michael Masi.

  • Jaime Munguia pounds, stops overmatched Kamil Szeremeta in 6

    Middleweight contender Jaime Munguia knocked out overmatched Kamil Szeremeta in six rounds Saturday in El Paso, Texas.

  • US Open final round: Sunday schedule, tee times, TV and streaming information

    Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen are each tied atop the U.S. Open leaderboard heading into Sunday's final round at Torrey Pines.

  • Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

    Whether watching from Jamaica, Japan or the U.S. it was hard to miss that shock of flowing, orange hair that came streaking across the finish line first in Eugene on Saturday night. It belongs to Sha’Carri Richardson. With her performance, the 21-year-old out of LSU picked up a spot in the Olympics and a national title while also setting up a possible showdown with the Jamaican world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is well-known for her colorful hairstyles, too.

  • 3 important decisions Nets must make this offseason, including Big 3 extensions

    The Nets were a few inches away from a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, they enter the 2021 offseason with a few significant decisions to make. Brooklyn can lock its Big 3 in through 2026 by signing each player to a contract extension this offseason.

  • Nets' Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, James Harden reflect on Game 7 loss

    Barclays Center went from being up for grabs to silent and upsetting in a 15-minute span.

  • Nets offseason preview: Four decisions facing Brooklyn

    The 2020-21 playoff run for the Brooklyn Nets ended prematurely after getting eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries to their stars left the Nets rotation extremely light, and they had a lot of trouble outscoring the Bucks without them out or ...

  • What did Andy Dalton see “wrong” in Justin Fields’ throwing motion?

    Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]

  • Winners, losers from the Kemba Walker, Al Horford trade

    Sam Presti wins again.

  • U.S. Open: Sunday's final-round tee times, pairings at Torrey Pines

    Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday at Torrey Pines South.

  • Steph Curry, Draymond react to Kevin Durant's Game 7-tying shot

    Steph Curry and Draymond Green know who he is. He's Kevin Durant.

  • Sunday Nashville Cup race: Start time, weather, TV

    Everything you need to know for Sunday's inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

  • 'He wants his son back:' Father of Dodgers' Andrew Toles refuses to lose son to schizophrenia

    Alvin Toles, the father of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles, prays for his son who is mentally ill.

  • Boston’s ‘culture of competition’ reportedly eroded; Blake Griffin told to steer clear?

    An absence of effective leadership in Boston might have cost the team a potentially valuable teammate.

  • Kyle Busch suggests his Xfinity Series career could be near an end

    A Joe Gibbs Racing spokesperson tells NBC Sports that next year's plans are to be determined.

  • Ian Begley on Kevin Durant in the Nets Game 7 lost to the Bucks and the Big 3's future | SportsNite

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley breaks down the series lost for the Nets over the Bucks in Game 7 of their NBA Playoff series, despite Kevin Durant's NBA-record 48 points in a Game 7 performance, and what the future for the Nets and the Big 3 could look like. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • DFW area high school volleyball star gets dream offer from Texas Longhorns

    Makenna Miller has been voted district offensive MVP in back-to-back years.