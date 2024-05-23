Freedman set to stay at Palace

[Getty Images]

Dougie Freedman is set to stay as Crystal Palace’s sporting director amid interest from Newcastle.

Freedman, who also used to be manager at the Eagles, was of interest to Newcastle after they placed their sporting director Dan Ashworth on gardening leave before an expected move to Manchester United.

Freedman has been responsible for the recruitment of stars Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton and Dean Henderson.

The Eagles under Freedman have built up a reputation of being top operators in the transfer market, finding players for perceived value and giving them a platform to showcase their talents.

Palace have four players in the Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 training squad with Eze, Guehi, Wharton and Henderson all given a place in the 33-player group.

Palace have also made clear that they do not need to sell their stars this summer and made clear that it will take at least £60m for them to entertain bids for Eze or Olise.

The south London side finished 10th in the Premier League this season with a club record 49 points.