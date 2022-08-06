Free-agent OT Duane Brown visiting Jets, attending scrimmage

Could some extra help on the offensive line come to the Jets?

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports free-agent OT Duane Brown is visiting the Jets on Saturday and will attend the Jets’ Green and White scrimmage.

Cimini notes the Jets have been searching for depth at the tackle position in recent months, including previously looking at former Vikings and Bengals OT Riley Reiff, who ultimately signed with the Bears.

Brown turns 37 years old on August 30, but is still playing at a solid level. He started every game last season for the Seahawks and earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod as an injury replacement for the 49ers’ Trent Williams. He has started every game for the past two seasons and has only missed four games over the last four seasons.

Brown was drafted by the Houston Texans with the 26th overall pick in 2008 and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection during his ten seasons in Houston as well as a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2012. In five seasons with the Seahawks, he made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and was named Second-Team All-Pro in 2018.

