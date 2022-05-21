Free agent DL Brent Urban signing with Ravens

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
The Baltimore Ravens have reshaped their defensive line over the course of the 2022 offseason. They’ve added multiple talented pieces such as veteran Michael Pierce and rookie Travis Jones, but ended up not being done there.

On Friday, it was announced by the wife of free agent defensive lineman Brent Urban announced that the veteran is signing a one-year deal with Baltimore, returning to where his NFL career began. Urban was a fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in the 2014 NFL draft.

Urban most recently played with the Dallas Cowboys, and has also had stops with the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears. He’s totaled 107 tackles and six sacks through eight NFL seasons.

