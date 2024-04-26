Frankfurt give forward Ekitike a long-term deal until 2029

Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike (L) and Bochum's Bernardo fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Bochum at Deutsche Bank Park. Eintracht Frankfurt have signed forward Hugo Ekitike on a permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain, the Bundesliga team said on Friday. Arne Dedert/dpa

Eintracht Frankfurt have signed forward Hugo Ekitike on a permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain, the Bundesliga team said on Friday.

Frankfurt exercised the option to buy included on the striker’s loan deal and gave him a contract until 2029.

The 21-year-old player joined Frankfurt in February and scored his first goal in last week’s win over Augsburg.

"Hugo has shown the quality he possesses in his appearances so far. We’re fully convinced of his potential and are looking forward to seeing him in an Eintracht shirt beyond the current season," board member for sport Markus Krösche said.