Frank Gore Jr. recalls watching his dad play for the Bills

Frank Gore Jr. has an uphill climb to make it to the Buffalo Bills final 53-man roster.

Gore signed with the Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent after not being picked at the 2024 NFL draft.

All UDFA players have a huge task in making any final roster so it’s not slight against Gore to say it’s going to be tough for him to make the roster. However, of all UDFAs that signed in Buffalo, he’ll be the one that could most-likely envision himself being on the field for a game one day.

There’s a simple reason for that. He’s already seen his dad do it.

Speaking at Buffalo’s rookie minicamp, Gore dusted off the Bills’ iconic “Shout Song” when discussing his experiences watching his dad play for the Bills. Gore said he attended at least three games at Highmark Stadium when his father was playing for the Bills in 2019.

Gore discussing seeing his experiences in Buffalo can be found in the WKBW-TV clip below:

"What do you remember the most about your dad playing in a Buffalo Bills uniform? (@SalSports) Frank Gore Jr: #BillsMafia @WKBW 😂 pic.twitter.com/qTJanooBcW — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) May 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire