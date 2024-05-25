Frances Tiafoe dons Bulls' Joakim Noah jersey at French Open practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

At the French Open, American professional tennis player Frances Tiafoe donned a Bulls' Joakim Noah jersey at practice.

Tiafoe went with the black Bulls jersey, crushing the look on the clay court.

He's currently ranked No. 26 in the ATP rankings. He holds the No. 25 seed in the French Open. He'll face Mattia Bellucci in the first round on Monday.

Tiafoe's best matches have come from the grand slam singles came at the US Open in 2022, where he reached the semifinal. He also reached the quarterfinal of the Australian Open in 2021.

Noah, 39, played eight seasons with the Bulls, earning two All-Star nods, three All-Defensive teams and the 2013-14 Defensive Player of the Year.

