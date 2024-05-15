Fozzy Whittaker talks Panthers’ loaded running back room

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — After the draft and free agency, the Panthers running back room is pretty crowded right now.

Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders are established, and Raheem Blackshear is back too.

On top of that, they brought in Jonathon Brooks out of Texas with their second-round pick. Brooks was the first running back drafted in the 2024 draft.

To round it out, the Panthers signed veteran running back Rashaad Penny, previously with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Panthers now have a plethora of options, but we wanted to know who is going to be “the guy.” The workhouse. The every-down back.

For that answer, Charlotte Sports Live’s Grace Grill talked with former Panther and former Texas Longhorn Fozzy Whittaker.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.