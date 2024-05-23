Fourth top Malaysian footballer falls victim to crime this month

Fans hold a banner supporting injured footballers before the start of the Malaysia Super League match between Polis DiRaja Malaysia (PDRM) FC and Kedah on May 11, 2024 (Mohd RASFAN)

International defender Khuzaimi Piee became the fourth top-flight Malaysian footballer this month to become a victim of crime after police said Thursday his house was burgled.

The string of incidents, which included one player being attacked with acid, have shocked and angered the country. They were not thought to be linked.

In the latest incident, thieves broke into the house of Selangor FC's Piee on Wednesday night and stole his Yamaha motorbike along with other possessions.

The 30-year-old, who has won nine caps for his country, and his family were not at the house in a suburb of Shah Alam at the time, local police chief Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim said.

The player posted on Instagram pleading for the return of his bike.

In the most high-profile case, international forward Faisal Halim -- who also plays for Selangor -- suffered severe burns in an acid attack on May 5 outside the capital Kuala Lumpur.

He is recovering in hospital following multiple surgeries and could be back in action as early as August.

In separate incidents this month, former Malaysia skipper Safiq Rahim escaped unhurt after he was threatened with a hammer and had his car windscreen smashed.

Another international, Akhyar Rashid, was injured in a robbery outside his home in the eastern state of Terengganu.

Selangor FC pulled out of the season-opening Charity Shield this month citing "a series of criminal incidents and recent threats".

