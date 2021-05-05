Four undrafted free agents who could get reps in 2021

Last offseason, Vikings wideout Adam Thielen said that he probably wouldn’t be in the NFL if the pandemic occurred amid his rookie season.

As many already know, Thielen was an undrafted free agent. He worked his way up the Vikings roster before not only landing a starting wide receiver spot, but ending up as one of the better wideouts in the league.

Minnesota has a knack for developing undrafted free agents. This 2021 undrafted free agency class certainly has some enticing prospects.

Vikings Wire picked out four names who could be looking at serious reps in 2021, despite not being taken in the NFL draft. We tried to be realistic — a lot of these players don’t end up making it with the team they signed with originally. However, there are a few with legitimate shots.

Here they are:

Memphis K Riley Patterson

Nov 28, 2020; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Memphis Tigers place kicker Riley Patterson (36) kicks the game winning field goal against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Patterson has a chance to become the team's starting kicker. He will be competing with Greg Joseph, the only kicker on the roster before undrafted free agency. If he beats out Joseph, he'll be looking at a lot of special teams reps.

San Diego State long snapper Turner Bernard

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: Turner Bernard #50, Trenton Thompson #18, and Tyler Morris #52 of the San Diego State Aztecs tackle Isaiah Thomas #1 of the UC Davis Aggies during the second half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on September 2, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Minnesota had issues with long snapping this past season. The team ended up waiving starting long snapper Austin Cutting, replacing him with Andrew DePaola. DePaola didn't do anything to lose the job in 2020, but if the Vikings like Bernard in camp, they might go with him instead.

Ohio State LB Tuf Borland

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tuf Borland (32) sacks Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Ohio State won 49-27. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

The Vikings did not have much depth at linebacker a season ago. Borland is an enticing prospect. With Todd Davis still a free agent and the spots behind Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr on the depth chart relatively up for grabs, Borland could get solid reps in 2021 if he impresses in camp.

LSU P Zach Von Rosenberg

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron greets punter Zach Von Rosenberg (38) during the first quarter of the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Stop me when you've heard this before: the Vikings had issues on special teams in 2020. Punter was no different. Britton Colquitt had punts blocked and his 45.1 net average was not very good. He restructured with the Vikings this offseason. It's Colquitt's spot to lose, but a good performance from Von Rosenberg this offseason could make him Minnesota's new punter.

