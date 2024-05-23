Four-star WR Jayvan Boggs names top schools, sets commitment date

Four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs has named his top four schools. Boggs, who decomitted from Ohio State on March 26, considers Georgia, UCF, USC and Missouri to be his top schools. The elite wide receiver plans to announce his commitment on July 4.

The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver plays high school football for Cocoa High School in Cocoa, Florida. Boggs is rated as the No. 22 wide receiver, the No. 27 player in Florida and the No. 190 recruit in the nation, per 247Sports.

Georgia wide receivers coach James Coley has extensive recruiting ties to Florida. Boggs is scheduled to visit Georgia football on June 14. The talented wide receiver plans to take official visits to each of his top schools over the next few weeks.

Boggs’ outstanding junior season helped him be named as Florida’s Mr. Football in 2023. Boggs recorded massive numbers as junior. Last season, the four-star totaled 93 catches, 1,500 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.

The Cocoa standout announced his commitment date via social media.

Georgia currently has the nation’s No. 12 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs already have a commitment from a wide receiver in Thomas Blackshear.

