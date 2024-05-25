Four-star wing Will Riley contemplating a reclass to 2024

Kyu Edminster/NBA

After last weekend’s session at Nike EYBL Indy, UPlay Canada wing Will Riley is looking primed and ready to level up from his No. 15 ranking in the Rivals150 and make a play for the top 10.

Riley pumped in 25.8 points, three rebounds and 2.8 assists to lead UPlay to a 3-1 record, easily making him one of, if not the top 2025 prospect in attendance for the weekend.

Still, at this point, it may not be the 2025 class that Riley is interested in ascending in.

“I’m still deciding on whether I’m staying in 2025 or if I’ll reclass to 2024,” Riley said. “I just don’t know yet.”

Riley has already taken a visit to Arizona and said his plan is to visit Arkansas, Alabama and Kentucky beginning in June.

“That’s my plan for now,” Riley said. “It’s easier having my list down to five schools; it’s a lot less stressful, especially when it comes to talking to all the coaches. But it’s still a really hard decision.”

Riley’s upward trajectory over the last three months has only intensified his recruitment.

After averaging 29 points, six rebounds and four assists a game for the Phelps School this season, Riley snagged MVP honors at the Basketball Without Borders event during NBA All-Star weekend.

Coaches love his versatility at 6-foot-9 with the ability to play all five positions, score efficiently from all three levels and create offense for his teammates in both the halfcourt set and in transition.

“It’s a good problem to have when you have all really good options,” Riley said. “I think I’ll have a decision on reclassifying by the middle of June or the end of June. I just have to weigh everything out.”