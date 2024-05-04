Four-star USC commit plans official visit to Auburn

It is no secret that Auburn is pursuing 2025 five-star quarterback and USC commit Julian Lewis. However, he is far from the only Trojan commit that Auburn has in its sights.

Isaiah Gibson, a four-star EDGE from Warner Robins, Georgia, has been a USC commit since March but is not ready to shut down his recruitment. He has planned several official visits this summer, with Auburn getting the nod for June 10.

Gibson tells Chad Simmons of On3 that he is still firmly committed to USC ahead of his official visits but he will allow five SEC programs to sway him. He also says that his relationships with defensive line back Josh Aldridge and head coach Hugh Freeze are keeping Auburn in the running.

“Coach Aldridge came from Liberty to Auburn. At first he coached inside linebackers, and he switched to d-line. I had a relationship with him when he coached inside linebackers, so it just carried on to him being a defensive ends coach,” Gibson said in an interview with On3. “I also have a good relationship with coach Freeze. The motiviation that he gives his players — that’s why I feel like Auburn will be really good this year. When I went to Auburn. . . you could tell the whole defensive side of the team had a lot of energy.”

Georgia will get Gibson’s first official visit on May 31, followed by South Carolina (June 7), Auburn (June 10), and Florida (June 14), Ohio State (June 18), and Oklahoma (June 21).

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire