Four-star tight end, highly recruited cornerback highlight a defense-heavy 2024 early signing class

If the stars align and coach Kalani Sitake and his staff are able to sign the 18 high school and junior college football players who have committed to BYU and a good share of the seven to eight other players who are at least considering the Cougars when the early signing period begins Wednesday, the coaches might not have much to do between then and national signing day in February.

“It is a step in the right direction, for sure. There is definitely still room to grow, but I think when all is said and done on Wednesday, I think BYU fans will be pretty happy.” — recruiting expert Casey Lundquist

For the first time in recent memory, BYU goes into the early signing period still in the running for a handful of top prospects, guys with a lengthy list of offers from other Power Five programs.

Obviously, Big 12 membership has improved BYU’s recruiting efforts, evidenced by the fact that the third Wednesday in December carries some intrigue for one of the few times in the Sitake era.

Recruiting-based web sites such as Cougs Daily and Cougar Sports Insider are reporting that BYU is still in the mix for a couple of three- and four-star guys who, if signed, could move the 2024 signing class into the top-50 range. As it sits midday Tuesday, with the 18 known commitments, BYU sits at No. 57 in the 247sports.com composite rankings.

“It is a step in the right direction, for sure. There is definitely still room to grow, but I think when all is said and done on Wednesday, I think BYU fans will be pretty happy,” said recruiting expert Casey Lundquist of Cougs Daily, which is a part of the Sports Illustrated network.

Last year, BYU signed 16 players on the third Wednesday of December, then used February’s signing day to announce three more additions from the prep or juco ranks, most notably running back LJ Martin, who played a big role on the 2023 team.

Schools are no longer limited to just 25 signees in one recruiting cycle, as they were prior to the introduction of the transfer portal. But they can still only have 85 players on scholarship at any one time.

Jeff Hansen of Cougar Sports Insider wrote that BYU is hoping to sign “upward of 25-27 players this week.” The early signing period ends Friday.

“This (period) will be more exciting for BYU than any year that I can remember,” Hansen wrote.

The 2024 signing class is loaded with defensive players, particularly defensive linemen, a clear indication that second-year defensive coordinator Jay Hill sees the need to revamp the entire defensive line, which was one of BYU’s glaring weaknesses in 2023. The Cougars finished tied for last in sacks, with just 10 in 12 games.

Defensive linemen who have committed to BYU include Cedar Valley’s Devoux Tuataga, Highland’s Siosefa Brown, Springville’s Dallin Johnson and two junior college transfers, Luke Toomaiatai of Long Beach (California) City College and Danny Saili of Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.

Saili, a 6-2, 355-pound interior lineman, originally committed to Oklahoma last summer and then flipped from Texas Tech to BYU on Monday.

“To flip him just before signing day is a really impressive win,” Lundquist said. “I think he competes for starting time right away.”

Twelve of the 18 commits primarily played defense in high school, the most notable non-DL commit being Therrian “Tre” Alexander III from Decatur, Georgia. Georgia Tech and other Power Five schools made late pushes for Alexander, but he stuck with BYU and reaffirmed that commitment made last August after visiting the Provo school last weekend.

Alexander graduated from high school this month and will enroll at BYU in January.

Another top recruit, four-star tight end Ryner Swanson of Laguna Beach, California, told the Deseret News last June that he was planning to enroll early as well and play one year of college football before going on a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The bulk of the 2024 signing class will serve missions before enrolling, Lundquist said, noting that bolstering the defensive line was a big priority, particularly in the last few months as the 2023 season played out.

“They needed to revamp the entire defensive line, and I think they have done that for the most part in a single recruiting class,” Lundquist said. “They have a bunch of guys who are going on missions like normal on the defensive line, but they also have a few guys that are going to come in and play right away, and they are in contention for a few more. … It is hard to remember a class where BYU signed so many defensive linemen.

“Perhaps this is the class that turns the tide and is able to rewrite the story for the defensive line under Kalani Sitake,” Lundquist continued. “They definitely have tried to address that in this class.”

Sitake himself said the Cougars were getting “manhandled” in the trenches too much in 2023, especially in the losses at TCU and West Virginia and the home loss against Iowa State.

“We definitely did not have a presence on the line of scrimmage on both sides,” Sitake said.

The Cougars are actively searching the transfer portal for a veteran quarterback to come in and compete with returners Jake Retzlaff and Ryder Burton for the starting job. One name to keep an eye on in that regard is former Baylor and South Florida QB Gerry Bohanon, who did not play in 2023 but still has a year of eligibility remaining.

BYU will sign three quarterbacks from the high school ranks Wednesday: Noah Lugo (Haslet, Texas), Carson Suesue (Granger High) and Enoch Watson (Queen Creek, Arizona).

Lugo will enroll in January, while Suesue and Watson are expected to serve church missions before enrolling.

Lugo flipped from UTSA and “is a true dual-threat quarterback. That’s what BYU really likes about him,” Lundquist said.

The 6-foot-5 Suesue, who could end up playing another position such as tight end or linebacker, will serve in Orlando, Florida. Watson played for former BYU QBs Max Hall and Ty Detmer at American Leadership Academy this past season.

Among the players BYU is still in recruiting battles for, as of midday Tuesday:

• Three-star Herriman linebacker Ephraim Asiata, son of former Utah running back Matt Asiata. The 6-2, 210-pounder is leaning BYU’s way, despite also having an offer from his father’s alma mater.

• Three-star Springville edge rusher Kinilau Fonohema. Teammate of BYU commit Dallin Johnson will choose between BYU, Utah and Oregon State soon.

• Citrus Community College defensive lineman Sani Tuala. Australian is relatively new to football, but has offers from Washington and Utah as well.

• Three-star Timpview receiver Tei Nacua. Brother of Kai, Samson and Puka Nacua is said to be leaning toward BYU, but might not make a decision until February.

• Three-star edge rusher Naki Tuakoi. Early Stanford commit recently made an official visit to BYU, and has dozens of offers. Might also wait until February before deciding.

BYU’s class of 2024 football commitments (as of Dec. 19)

• Ryner Swanson, tight end, 6-5, 240 Laguna Beach, California (Laguna Beach High School).

• Therrian “Tre” Alexander III, cornerback, 6-2, 162 Decatur, Georgia (Southwest DeKalb High School).

• Devoux Tuataga, edge rusher, 6-4, 240 Eagle Mountain, Utah (Cedar Valley High School).

• Adney Reid, linebacker, 6-5, 215 Spanish Fork, Utah (Spanish Fork High School).

• Noah Lugo, quarterback, 6-2, 180 Haslet, Texas (Eaton High School).

• Matthias Leach, safety, 6-1, 175 Fort Worth, Texas (Chisholm Trail High School).

• Enoch Watson, quarterback, 6-3, 200 Queen Creek, Arizona (American Leadership Academy).

• Blake Lowe, athlete, 6-3, 195 Temecula, California (Chaparral High School).

• Siosefa Brown, edge rusher, 6-5, 205 Salt Lake City, Utah (Highland High School).

• Carson Su’esu’e, quarterback, 6-5, 200 West Valley City, Utah (Granger High School).

• Jonathan Kabeya, athlete, 5-10, 170 Trophy Club, Texas (Byron Nelson High School).

• Thomas Prassas, safety, 6-2, 190 Chandler, Arizona (Basha High School).

• Jett Nelson, tight end, 6-5, 210 American Fork, Utah (American Fork High School).

• Dallin Johnson, defensive lineman, 6-4, 270 Springville, Utah (Springville High School).

• Ikinasio Tupou, offensive lineman, 6-6, 290 Palo Alto, California (Palo Alto High School).

• Brody Laga, kicker, 6-0, 165 Herriman, Utah (Mountain Ridge High School).

• Luke Toomaiatai, defensive lineman, 6-2, 300 Henderson, Nevada (Liberty High School/Long Beach City College).

• Danny Saili, defensive lineman, 6-2, 355 Topeka, Kansas (Hutchinson Community College).