Four-star tackle names Georgia to his top schools

An elite recruit in the class of 2025 has officially narrowed his list of potential destinations down to nine. Four-star Ziyare Addison named Georgia as being among his final contenders alongside Oregon, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, Ohio State, UCLA, Stanford, and Michigan.

Addison is listed at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, and is originally from Tampa, Florida. He plays football at Sumner High, where he also wrestles and runs track. The four-star started all season at left tackle for Sumner while also playing some snaps on defense, showcasing his versatility.

Addison visited the Bulldogs last week on Friday, May 17. The Bulldogs currently have one commitment from an offensive lineman in the class of 2025 in four-star interior lineman Mason Short.

Addison told On3 details about his visit to Georgia, “Georgia is recruiting me very hard and they want me bad. That is how they made me feel this weekend. They say I have rare feet and they like that and how I am a ball player that works.”

Following his visit to Georgia, Addison also has trips lined up to Florida, Florida State, Oregon, and Penn State. He has previously mentioned that he hopes to announce a commitment by mid-August, though the exact date has yet to be specified.

