Four-star safety Jake Pope commits to Alabama

Alabama has landed another talented prospect for the 2022 recruiting class in four-star safety Jake Pope from Buford, GA.

Pope’s commitment was announced earlier this afternoon via Hayes Fawcett of On3 Recruits.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jake Pope has just Committed to Alabama, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’1 190 Safety from Buford, GA chose the Crimson Tide over Notre Dame, Georgia, North Carolina, and Ohio State. Alabama sits at the #4 Class in the 2022 Team Rankings. pic.twitter.com/y9wXGBllOC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 16, 2021

Pope is a talented safety who also displays the ability to play on the offensive side of the ball as well. Standing at 6-foot-1, and 190 pounds, Pope has the frame to add weight once he enters a college training program. Perhaps his greatest trait is his natural instincts for the game which allows him to make winning plays against some of the most talented players.

Alabama now has a total of fourteen commits for the class of 2022 and is ranked fourth nationally according to the 247 Composite Rankings.

