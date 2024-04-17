Four-star OT Broderick Shull locks in Auburn official visit

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn football coaching staff have found success this recruiting cycle by landing four offensive linemen to its 2025 haul. They are in a great position to land its fifth and could close the deal next month.

Broderick Shull, a four-star offensive tackle from Bixby, Oklahoma, has locked in three official visits this Summer, with Auburn getting the first one during the weekend of May 31. Texas Tech and Texas A&M are next in line, with Kansas State, Nebraska, and Illinois in the mix to grab his fourth visit.

Auburn getting Shull’s first official visit is important, as the Tigers are considered the front-runner. Earlier this month, Steve Wiltfong of On3 logged a prediction in favor of Auburn with 60% confidence. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Auburn an 89.6% chance to land Shull, with Kansas State currently in second place with a 2.7% chance. Shull has zero Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports currently.

Shull paid a visit to the Plains in March and tells On3 that several aspects of the trip to Auburn stood out to him.

“It blew me away. The facilities are one of the top in the country, and the coaches are really good. Other than that, I just got a really good feeling there. They have that southern vibe like in Georgia and Alabama, with the trees and it’s near water. It’s just beautiful down there. The towns around that give that hometown, small town kind of vibe, too. I got a really good feeling from the fans and the campus.”

Shull stands 6-5, 275, and is a four-star rated OT by On3, ESPN, and Rivals.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire