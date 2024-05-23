Four-star Miami commit schedules official visit to Auburn

Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze is known for “flipping” recruits. His next one could be in the form of a Miami pledge.

Elijah Melendez, a four-star linebacker and Miami commit from Kissimmee, Florida, has scheduled an official visit to the Plains. According to a report from Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover, Melendez will kick off his scheduled summer visits on May 31 in Auburn.

Melendez is a popular name within the 2025 recruiting cycle as he has racked up many offers from programs such as Colorado, Ohio State, Florida, and Michigan. In a recent interview with Inside the U, Melendez says he is “100 percent” committed to Miami, but will continue the recruiting process until signing day in December.

Outside of Auburn, Melendez plans to visit Michigan on June 14 and Miami on June 21. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Melendez is the No. 15 linebacker for the 2025 cycle and the No. 20 player from talent-rich Florida.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire