Four-star linebacker recaps Nebraska visit

A four-star linebacker is recapping his recent visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Dawson Merritt took an unofficial visit to Nebraska this past weekend.

Merritt plays for Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, Kansas. Last season, he recorded 83 tackles, 17 for loss, and seven sacks.

He tells Chad Simmons of On3 that he has a close relationship with the Nebraska coaching staff and has even heard from a Nebraska quarterback.

“My relationship with that whole staff is different. I’m close to a lot of guys on the defensive staff. Me and Dylan Raiola have had a recent connection.”

Merritt will visit Lincoln officially the weekend of June 14 and Oklahoma one week later. Merritt is also considering Alabama and Missouri as part of his recruitment.

Stopped by @bvhs_tigers to check on 4-star LB @dawsonxmerritt. After an unofficial visit to #Nebraska this last weekend, Merritt will officially visit #Bama this weekend. Those two, along with #Mizzou and #Oklahoma are in a battle for Merritt.https://t.co/C5i3Spk2AE pic.twitter.com/o9oHgpAQlW — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) April 16, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire