Four-star linebacker Matai Tagoa’i commits to USC football

As predicted earlier last week, Matai Tagoa’i, the bluechip linebacker from San Clemente, California, has verbally committed to the Trojans. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Tagoa’i is rated the No. 11 linebacker and the No. 80 prospect overall in the 247Sports Composite. In his junior season, Tagoa’i had 73 tackles, six of them for a loss, in 10 games as a sophomore. He recorded an interception and nine pass deflections.

Tagoa’i listed offers from 25 schools, including Texas, Utah, Washington, Alabama, Washington, Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, and UCLA

Matt Entz might have found a clone for Eric Gentry in Tagoa’i. He is a versatile player who can play multiple positions with his size and quickness, the prototype player for a D’Anton Lynn defense. He played safety, linebacker, and rush end in high school. He is projected as a linebacker in college and would most likely fit the WILL linebacker position with his speed and athleticism. He can drop back in coverage to use his size to be disruptive underneath, causing issues with passing lanes for the quarterback.

