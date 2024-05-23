Four-star IOL reschedules Florida official visit

Florida has been after former Georgia offensive line commit Micah Debose since he reopened his recruitment at the end of 2023, but the Gators will have to wait a bit longer to get him in town for an official visit.

According to Swamp247, DeBose’s planned official visit at the end of May is no longer happening. Instead, he’ll be at LSU that weekend. The good news is that he’s only pushing back the visit by two weeks. He’ll arrive in Gainesville on June 7 and stay through the weekend, though, giving Florida plenty of time with him.

Ohio State will get him the week after, and then Alabama closes out the month of June, barring another addition to the itinerary. Right now, DeBose hopes to have a decision made before his senior year.

Recruiting Summary

DeBose is a consensus four-star recruit ranked as high as No. 71 overall in the class of 2025 by ESPN. The On3 industry ranking, which considers all four major recruiting services, puts him at No. 117 nationally and No. 9 among interior offensive linemen.

The 247Sports composite has him in the top 100 at No. 82 and listed as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the class.

LSU is the overwhelming favorite to land the former Georgia commit, according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine. The Tigers have 94.5% of the prediction with Alabama (2.3%) as a distant No. 2.

