Four-star guard Kayden Allen shares thoughts on Auburn visit

Auburn has made quite an impression on a four-star guard from Loganville, Georgia.

Kayden Allen, a four-star guard from the 2026 recruiting cycle, recently caught up with Jamie Shaw of On3 to discuss his recent unofficial visits to UCF, Georgia Tech, and Auburn. When discussing Auburn, he tells Shaw that Bruce Pearl and the atmosphere around campus stands out to him the most.

“Coach Bruce Pearl was around a lot. He was really cool, I loved the coach. They made me feel like I was at home,” Allen tells On3 ($). “Being at the football game there, being around the program, watching practice. I like the system and I just really loved the campus.”

How much of an impact did his visit have on Auburn’s chances to land his signature? According to the most recent data from On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Tigers have a 39.8% chance to sign Allen, holding a slight edge over UCF which has a 34.8% chance to earn his commitment.

Allen is the No. 18 overall recruit for the 2026 cycle according to On3’s industry ranking from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida. Originally from Loganville, Georgia, he is the No. 3 shooting guard for the class.

