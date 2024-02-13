Four injured Lakers to be re-evaluated after the All-Star break

The Los Angeles Lakers may be starting to perk up. They have won four of their last five games and six of their last nine games, and their offense has been playing at arguably an elite level during that time.

As has become the norm this season, they have been playing short-handed. Guard Gabe Vincent has only played five games so far due to a knee ailment he recently had surgery on and forward Jarred Vanderbilt suffered a foot injury just days ago that is expected to keep him out for several weeks.

In addition, second-year guard Max Christie sprained his ankle on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets and missed Friday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, while forward Cam Reddish has missed the team’s last nine contests.

All four will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, which will start this weekend.

Christie, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish will all be re-evaluated after the All-Star break by team doctors, the Lakers say https://t.co/exSD9EsKJl — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 12, 2024

Of the four, Vanderbilt is the most essential to L.A.’s success because of his defense, versatility, rebounding and overall energy and intensity. Vincent also has the ability to help the team with his defense, grittiness and ability to be a relief ball-handler.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire