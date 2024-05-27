Four games highlight regional softball first round

Daviess County will look to stamp its ticket to a fifth consecutive state tournament, but the Lady Panthers will face an upset-minded field of opponents when the 3rd Region Softball Tournament begins Monday in Hartford.

The tournament opens with 12th District champion Edmonson County (15-13) facing 10th District runner-up and host Ohio County (14-15) at 10 a.m., followed by 11th District victor Hancock County (27-9) against Owensboro Catholic (17-14) at 12:30 p.m. The winners of each contest will play in Tuesday’s semifinals at 5:30 p.m.

Muhlenberg County (21-6), the 10th District winner, will take on 11th District second-place Meade County (24-11) at 3 p.m., with Daviess County (25-6) facing 12th District runner-up Butler County (10-19) in the day’s final contest at 5:30 p.m. The winners will advance to Tuesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal.

The regional championship tilt is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will then move on to the KHSAA Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare on June 6.

The tournament’s opener will feature two teams in Ohio County and Edmonson County that have already met twice this season. The Lady Eagles won 10-0 in six innings on March 22 and captured a 3-1 home victory on April 23.

Ohio County is paced by Talynn Clark (.459 average, 28 runs, 14 doubles, 11 RBIs), Lily Hill (.367, 23 runs), Haley Patton (.408, 15 RBIs, 11 runs), Laynee Segers (.400, 21 RBIs, 17 walks) and Hadlee Canty (23 RBIs). The Lady Eagles’ top pitcher is Addyson Graves (4.37 ERA, 109 strikeouts, 55 walks, 93 innings).

Edmonson County will counter with a group led by Makayla Hogg (.479, 27 runs, 23 RBIs), Emma Price (.385, 19 RBIs), Jolee Vincent (.384, 24 runs, 20 RBIs) and pitcher Julie Norris (2.63 ERA, 137 strikeouts, 32 walks, 181 innings).

In the second matchup, Hancock County and Owensboro Catholic will clash for the second time after the Lady Hornets won 8-0 in the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament on April 9.

Hancock County leans on Baylee Estes (.482, 46 runs, 17 RBIs), Ella House (.360, 29 RBIs, 24 runs), Audrey Carnes (.433, 24 RBIs), Layni Roberts (.379, 23 runs) and pitcher Lily Roberts (25 RBIs offensively; 0.94 ERA, 295 strikeouts, 48 walks, 163 innings). In the previous meeting, Lily Roberts gave up only two hits and racked up 17 strikeouts.

Owensboro Catholic will look for a bounce-back effort behind Tyranda Stuart (.370, 32 RBIs, 26 runs), Hannah Tignor (.309, 16 runs), Lily Logsdon (20 runs) and pitcher Hannah Robbins (22 RBIs; 3.22 ERA, 133 strikeouts, 69 walks, 174 innings).

Muhlenberg County and Meade County will square off for the first time since 2022.

The Lady Mustangs are powered by Joshlynn Noe (.476, 35 runs, 17 RBIs), Taylor Wilkins (.373, 21 RBIs, 21 runs), Ava Carver (.378, 22 runs, 19 RBIs) and Ella Watkins (.391, 27 RBIs, 21 runs), while Carver and Zoey Frodge split pitching duties.

Meade County is led by Kaelyn Ledford (.385, 21 RBIs), Hannah Carter (.356, 28 RBIs, 25 runs) and Danica Love (.368, 20 runs, 15 RBIs).

In the nightcap, Daviess County and Butler County will meet for the second time this year. The Lady Panthers claimed an 18-7 win in six innings on March 19, marking DC’s 11th straight win over the Lady Bears.

Annie Newman (.527, 61 RBIs, 36 runs, 13 doubles, 11 home runs) leads the deep and talented Lady Panthers, who also get key production from Shelby Bennett (.394, 32 runs, 21 RBIs), Sadie Morris (.365, 42 runs, 32 RBIs), Callie Smith (.354, 19 RBIs), Kylie Clark (.412, 25 runs, 17 RBIs), Molly Hancock (.402, 25 runs, 24 RBIs) and pitchers Kamryn Timmons (1.88 ERA, 184 strikeouts, 33 walks, 97 innings) and Sophia Cain (2.42 ERA, 86 strikeouts, 28 walks, 86.2 innings).

The Lady Bears are paced by PArker Willoughby (.510, 46 runs, 20 RBIs, 14 doubles), Karrington Hunt (.450, 42 runs, 25 RBIs) and Madison Clark (.472, 47 RBIs, 16 doubles).