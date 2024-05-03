Four former CU Buffs invited to 2024 NBA draft combine

Former Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball players Cody Williams, KJ Simpson, Tristan da Silva and Nique Clifford were among the 78 players who received an invitation to the 2024 NBA draft combine on Wednesday.

The week-long showcase, set for May 12-19 in Chicago, allows prospective NBA players another opportunity to display their talents ahead of next month’s draft (June 26-27). Colorado did not have any representatives at last year’s combine.

Following his freshman season with the Buffs, Williams declared for the NBA draft on April 22, cementing himself as a one-and-done college player. The forward averaged 11.9 points last season.

Da Silva officially declared for the draft earlier this week after averaging a career-high 16.0 points as a senior forward.

Simpson’s NBA draft stock rose significantly this past season as the junior point guard led Colorado with 19.7 points per game and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

In a move that ultimately boosted his NBA draft stock, Clifford transferred to rival Colorado State before last season. The athletic guard played a key role in helping the Rams reach the NCAA Tournament.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire