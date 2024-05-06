Forrest family gives special clinic at United Training Facility

ULSTER, Pa. (WETM) – Imagine wrestling at the Olympic Trials while just in high school.

Now, imagine if that was your son and the father is from right here in Horseheads. That’s exactly what happened for Howard Forrest. A 1993 Section IV Class A Champion in wrestling at Horseheads High School and Binghamton University wrestler, Howard is now the head coach at Bishop McCort Catholic in Pennsylvania.

His son, Jax Forrest, is one of the top wrestlers in the country and blazing a trail unlike any other. Jax competed at the Olympic Trials last month in State College and placed 4th at 57 kg for the United States. At just 17, he is a competitor well beyond his years in not only wrestling but his mental approach to the sport. Jax, currently a sophomore, also won a Pennsylvania State Championship last season for Bishop McCort.

Qualities like that will bring the attention of many in wrestling looking for an edge. On Sunday, the Forrest family held a special clinic at The United Training Facility in Ulster. United is a new wrestling and training center dedicated to bringing in some of the top minds in an effort to better the region in wrestling.

18 Sports spoke with both Howard and Jax Forrest on the success of the clinic. Plus, we speak with facility owner David Patrick, a state champ at Wyalusing in 1999, on the Forrest family coming to Ulster. A family that continues to make history.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.