Formula drift driver races against the stereotypes

BAKERFSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Zandara Kennedy, otherwise known as “Zee Drives,” shows that she’s got what it takes on the track, and is paving the way for other women to be recognized within the industry, too.

“I’ve been in the film industry for almost 20 years, and I initially got into drafting as a way to develop as a stunt driver to build my stunt driving. But drifting is very addictive, and I really saw that I had a lot of room for growth there. So I continued pushing that in order to build my skill set and ended up getting my pro license, which made me the only woman in Canada to ever do so,” Formula Drift ProSpec driver Zandara Kennedy said.

The title a Bakersfield woman prayed for: ‘Mom’

That pro license isn’t just something you get by taking a test, you have to compete for it.

She still does stunt work, but she’s adamant about being a professional driver and about breaking barriers.

“I feel like in many cases in industries that tend to be predominantly male, there’s no clear path for women if they don’t see other women doing it. There might be this preconceived notion that it isn’t welcoming to women. So one of the things I did with Formula Drift is I took the opportunity to create a ‘behind the scenes’ tour showing the women who aren’t drivers but who are doing the other jobs, like actually making things happen,” Kennedy said.

Never miss a story – Make KGET.com your homepage

That’s why she started the Women of F3 tour, where she showcases the women doing media marketing, mechanics, team managing and more.

Her goal? To create a direct link with women who might be interested within the industry, but have no idea where to start.

“I had an opportunity to drift at Kern County about a month ago for the LC World tour. And it’s a really incredible track. And I think that the anyone who’s attending is going to see some really high level drifting because it does have pro drivers, including myself from formula drift and as well as more grassroots drivers.”

Z-day California” Hotpit Autofest is happening May 18. For more information visit their website, hotpitautofest.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.