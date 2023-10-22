Formula 1: Max Verstappen gets win No. 15 of 2023 at United States Grand Prix

Verstappen took the lead at the halfway point and beat Lewis Hamilton to the checkered flag

Max Verstappen has 15 wins in 18 Formula 1 races in 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Max Verstappen drove away from Lando Norris over the second half of the United States Grand Prix to get his 15th win of the season on Sunday.

Verstappen started sixth and took the lead for the first time on lap 28 of the 56-lap race when he passed Norris. Verstappen then had plenty of margin over the final five laps of the race to keep Lewis Hamilton at bay after Hamilton got past Norris for second.

Hamilton got within two seconds over the final two laps as Verstappen dealt with apparent brake issues, but the lead that Verstappen established over the second half of the race was more than enough to secure the victory.

The victory ties a record for most wins in a season that Verstappen set a season ago. Verstappen won 15 of 22 races in 2022 on the way to his second straight Formula 1 title.

There are four races to go in the 2023 season; Verstappen will assuredly break his own record. He easily won his third consecutive title earlier this season as he’s in the midst of what could be the most dominant F1 season of all time.

Verstappen started sixth because his pole-winning lap was deleted in qualifying for exceeding track limits. He got to fifth by the first corner and managed his pace over the opening stint of the race. After pitting for medium compound tires — the same type of tires he started the race on — Verstappen and Red Bull committed to a two-stop strategy with hard tires on the final stint.

Norris ran hard tires on his latter two stints after starting on the mediums while Hamilton’s late pace advantage came from mediums at the end after starting on the medium tires and then using the hard compound.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc dropped to sixth on a one-stop strategy as he was overtaken by teammate Carlos Sainz for fourth and Sergio Perez for fifth. Leclerc was the only driver who made it to the completion of the race on one pit stop.