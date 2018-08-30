Former Yankees pitcher says Fenway Park and Wrigley Field both 'suck'

If free-agent pitcher Phil Hughes is still looking for a job in Major League Baseball, he can probably safely cross the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs off his list.

The 32-year-old right-hander is not likely to be welcomed to Boston or Chicago after expressing his strong dislike for Fenway Park and Wrigley Field — the respective historic home ballparks of the Red Sox and Cubs — on Twitter.

Phil Hughes thinks Fenway Park and Wrigley Field both ‘suck’

The former New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres hurler first shared his “unpopular opinion” Tuesday night on social media. His exact written words being, “beyond the history, Wrigley and Fenway both suck.”

Ok here’s mine. You ready? Beyond the history, Wrigley and Fenway suck https://t.co/5lNGBBJdDo — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) August 29, 2018





It seems baseball fans were not ready for Hughes hot take. His twitter mentions quickly filled up with passionate responses.

There’s nothing like waking up to riots in your mentions — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) August 29, 2018





Hughes spent most of Wednesday engaging those fans in an attempt to explain why he doesn’t hold either ballpark in the same esteem as the other ballparks he’s played in.

Why does Phil Hughes hate Fenway Park and Wrigley Field?

It has nothing to do with the teams or cities.

The city is irrelevant. I love Chicago and Boston. I’ll agree the visuals are unique — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) August 29, 2018

It’s mostly about comfort. When asked how much clubhouse conditions and experience play into his judgment, Hughes put it at 50 percent.

Considering we’re talking about the two oldest ballparks in MLB, it’s understandable that the visiting clubhouse in those particular ballparks wouldn’t live up to modern standards.

As a long-time Yankees pitcher, Hughes obviously has more time and experience at Fenway Park. What’s interesting though is that both ballparks have addressed that to some degree. Just this season, the Cubs added a new weight room, batting tunnel and video room were added for the visiting team.

Apparently the clubhouse improvements weren’t enough to sway Hughes. One of his last stops with San Diego was at Wrigley Field earlier this month.

Phil Hughes is not alone in hating Fenway Park and Wrigley Field

Despite their strong history, both ballparks have their fair share of detractors too. It’s more often heard from opponents than fans. That’s because the charm of watching a baseball game on hallowed ground is often enough to offset whatever shortcomings that exist. When it becomes your office for a few days, that changes.

Opposing announcers have been known to sound off too. Among the most vocal when it comes to Wrigley Field is retiring Chicago White Sox broadcaster Hawk Harrelson. He’s been known to trash Wrigley Field at every opportunity.

Fenway Park in Boston is just one historic ballpark former Yankees pitcher Phil Hughes doesn’t like. (AP)

Fenway Park and Wrigley Park are baseball cathedrals

​​​As we mentioned before, ​Fenway Park and Wrigley Field are the two oldest ballparks in MLB. Fenway opened its doors for the first time in 1912, with Wrigley following in 1914. That means just about every major name in MLB history over the last century has stepped foot on one or both diamonds.

Both ballparks also have their own distinctive features. Fenway has the Green Monster in left field, while Wrigley Field has the ivy on the outfield wall.

Given the history, longevity, atmosphere and uniqueness of both ballparks, each is definitely considered a cornerstone ballpark in MLB’s storied history. However, with modern technology and designs advancing each newer ballpark to new and improved levels, both ballparks will always have their work cut out for them to appeal to the current generation and future generations.

