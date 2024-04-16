Former world champion Mustafi hopes to resume professional career

Schalke's Shkodran Mustafi in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and FC Augsburg at the Veltins Arena. Germany's 2014 World Cup winner Mustafi hopes to continue his professional career in football, despite being without a club since last summer. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Germany's 2014 World Cup winner Shkodran Mustafi hopes to continue his professional career in football, despite being without a club since last summer.

"I'm turning 32 this month, but I still think I'm young enough and I still have enough energy and motivation," Mustafi told the news portal Web.de.

Mustafi most recently played for Levante in Spain, but he was repeatedly held back by injuries. He had the best moment of his career at Arsenal, where he played for five years and won the FA Cup twice.

The last time he played for Germany was in 2017. Ahead of the Euro 2024 on German soil, he said he trusts the team led by coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"To me personally, it's true that we have a team that can fight for the title," Mustafi said.