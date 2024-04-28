Former Wisconsin specialist signs with Green Bay Packers as undrafted free agent

Former Wisconsin long snapper Peter Bowden signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft.

Bowden was Wisconsin’s primary long snapper for the last three seasons. He amassed 39 starts at the position and was a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award (the nation’s best long snapper) in 2023.

Related: Which Wisconsin Badgers will be selected in the 2025 NFL draft?

Bowden joins a Packers team that is on the rise with young quarterback Jordan Love under center. After low expectations entering the year, the team was on the doorstep of the 2023 NFC Championship game. Many look at 2024 as a breakthrough season for the team.

Veteran Matt Orzech is listed as the Packers’ current long snapper. Maybe Bowden can impress the coaches early and push him for the job.

Bowden is one of several former Badgers to sign after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft — that after only three were selected during the event.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire