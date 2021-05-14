Former Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen officially signs with the Green Bay Packers

Former Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen has officially inked his NFL deal. The No. 214 overall pick stayed home in Green Bay, and now gets to play for his favorite childhood team:

Green Bay Packers have signed sixth-round draft pick Cole Van Lanen to $3.841 million maximum value contract that includes a $153,688 signing bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 13, 2021

Van Lanen played in 45 games throughout his Wisconsin career, and is a graduate of Bay Port High School in the Badger State. His 2019 season saw him earn second-team All-Big Ten while starring at tackle.